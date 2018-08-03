FX is expanding the scope of its ad-free programming hub, FX+, making it available to all of its 90 million U.S. subscribers. Previously, it had been an add-on option only for Comcast and Cox cable customers.

The announcement came as the Fox-owned (for now) network kicked off its day of presentations at TCA summer press tour.

Opting in to the platform will still cost $5.99 a month for all subscribers, who will get all new seasons of FX originals as well as nearly every library series from the network vault. Subscribers can get FX+ through FXNetworks.com and view via web, iOS and Android mobile devices, or stream via Apple TV or Roku.

The move is the latest by traditional programmers aiming to secure their place in a rapidly re-bundling TV ecosystem. AMC Networks yesterday touted the progress of its similar AMC Premiere service, as did CBS with All Access and other streaming networks. CBS expects to have 16 million subscribers to CBS All Access and Showtime’s stand-alone OTT by 2022. FX and other companies are looking to the subscription revenue to counter the downward pressure on advertising as viewership continues to fragment.

Early availability of original episodes is one key lure for subscribers. On September 1, FX+ subscribers will get early access to the pilot of Mayans M.C. before its linear premiere.

In addition to exclusively offering complete, in-season stacking rights to all of its current original series without ads, FX Networks said it is the first basic cable portfolio to offer every season of almost every title in its original library. FX+ features every season of 35 FX original series, totaling more than 1,400 episodes of originals spanning the past 16 years.

The FX originals not available on FX+ are Justified, The Bridge and the first two installments of American Crime Story.