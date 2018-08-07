FX Networks continues to stock up on the biggest movie titles on the market.

The cable network’s latest purchases are current box-office champion Mission Impossible: Fallout, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2, A Quiet Place, Hotel Transylvania 3, The Equilizer 2, as well as Skyscraper, Blockers, Pacific Rim Uprising, and Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

FX

They represent all of the top-grossing movies of 2018 except for the Marvel and Pixar titles, which are not made available by Disney, Solo, which is part of Disney’s Turner Start Wars movie package deal, and Warner Bros. films that go to siblings TNT and TBS.

FX, whose movie deals also include streaming rights to make the films available on the network’s digital platforms, made the switch several years ago, opting to spend the bulk of its acquisition budget on theatrical films instead of off-network shows. With a few rare exceptions, most notably The Big Bang Theory, movies significantly outperform off-network series on basic cable.