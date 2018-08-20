Hit the Road alum Tim Johnson Jr. and Jade Catta-Preta (Manhattan Love Story) have booked recurring roles on the second season of Hulu comedy series Future Man.

Written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach, the high-concept comedy centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion.

Johnson will play Jimmy, a former child star who will be the first boy on Mars. Catta-Preta will portray Level, an integral member of a unique family group that Wolf (Derek Wilson) becomes a part of thanks to a case of mistaken identity.

Johnson played Jermaine Swallow on Jason’s Alexander’s Audience Network comedy series Hit the Road. Staying focused on music, he went to on to become a semi-finalist on the first season of Fox’s The Four. He’s next set for a guest role on Dick Wolf’s new CBS series FBI and will be seen on the big screen in the Meet The Blacks sequel The House Next Door, which hits theaters in October. Johnson is repped by MMV and managed by Margot Menzel.

Catta-Preta’s credits include The Joey Mac Project, Those Who Can’t, Greatest Ever, Comedy Knock Down, Girl Code, Manhattan Love Story, and MTV’s Ladylike. She is repped by Avalon Management, Gersh, and Myman Greenspan.