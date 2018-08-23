Entertainment industry veteran Stu Smith has been named VP Talent at Fullscreen.

In his new role, Smith will look to create new opportunities for the digital entertainment company’s roster of clients that includes The Dobre Brothers, Karina Garcia, Elle Mills, Aija Mayrock, Lucas Cruikshank, Khadi Don and Cody Ko.

“Stu offers a unique mix of operational expertise and innate understanding of the talent business, which is critical to fulfilling that mission,” said Talent General Manager Beau Bryant, to whom Smith will report.

Smith has spent more than 12 years working with talent. Most recently he was SVP Business Development at Omaze, a fundraising platform that partners with celebrity talent to raise money in support of causes. Before that, he was the global head of music and entertainment for the e-commerce platform Teespring, and earlier, worked in music partnerships for CrowdSurge, a direct-to-consumer ticketing technology startup that merged with Songkick.