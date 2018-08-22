Turner, a key player in TV sports, has reached a carriage deal with emerging skinny bundle fuboTV.

The internet-delivered service has steadily built a low-six-figure subscriber base as viewers continue to reshuffle their TV packages and sports remains a lure. The Turner portfolio gives fubo 40 total networks featuring sports included in its basic subscription plan.

The multi-year deal brings TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, TCM and HLN to fuboTV’s $40 monthly package. Turner has rights to the NBA, Major League Baseball playoffs, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and the PGA Championship, plus soccer and eSports. Turner has built some ratings momentum, with the NBA on the upswing and March Madness an annual draw. Under a shared deal with CBS, the NCAA title game between Michigan and Villanova last spring averaged 16.5 million viewers across TBS, TNT and truTV.

“Adding Turner Sports’ world-class programming builds upon our heritage in soccer while expanding our strong sports offering,” said Ben Grad, fuboTV head of content strategy and acquisition.

As well as the basic channels, Boomerang and CNN International are joining fubo Extra, a tier with more than 90 networks that starts at $45 a month. CNN en Español has also been added to fubo Latino, a Spanish-language service.

Jockeying with skinny-bundle rivals from Hulu, YouTube, DirecTV and Dish, which have collectively racked up millions of subscribers, fubo has offered 30 hours of personal cloud DVR storage and two simultaneous streams. The service is available online as well as via Android and iOS smartphones and tablets and TV connected devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku.

Last fall, fubo said it hit 100,000 subscribers. A company rep said it has “seen significant growth” since then, but declined to offer an updated number.