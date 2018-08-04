ABC’s Quantico wrapped its series finale Friday night, scoring 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.4/2 share of the 18-49 demographics ratings, essentially holding steady over its previous week-to-week.

The biggest total audience honors went to Blue Bloods on CBS, which drew 4.02 million viewers and a 0.4/2 demographic share. Demographic honors were a three-way tie between a repeat of American Ninja Warrior on NBC, TKO: Total Knock Out on CBS in the 8 PM slot, and NBC’s Dateline at 10 PM, all earning a 0.6/3 share.

Overall, CBS was the leading network in total viewers with 3.32 million, with NBC at 3.16 and ABC at 2.76.

ABC’s What Would You Do? (2.5 mil and 0.4/2) was down, while 20/20 at 10 PM (3.1 mil and 0.5/2) held steady, as did CBS new Whistleblower (3 mil and 0.4/2) at 9 PM .