Everyone had something to brag about among the big three networks in Friday’s ratings war.

CBS TKO: Total Knock Out and NBC’s tied for the top ratings/share on Friday night, both garnering a 0.6/3. But it was a re-run of CBS’s popular Blue Bloods that took home the total audience honors, drawing 4.06 million viewers.

A re-run heavy schedule in the dog days of August saw CBS once again take the top slot among network performers in total viewers, but NBC won in ratings/share with a 0.6/3 overall.

At 8 PM, the start of a two-hour American Ninja Warriors on NBC had an 0.5/2 and 2.63 million viewers, putting it in second place behind TKO. A Quantico finale re-run was in third with 0.4/2 and 2.66 million viewers.

The 9 PM lineup saw ABC’s What Would You Do? and CBS’s Whistleblower tied in ratings/share at 0.4/2, with the latter taking top honors in overall viewership at 2.99 million watching.

Finally, the 10 PM lineup saw ABC’s 20/20 in second place for the hour in ratings/share, getting a 0.5/2.