It was a night of close races in the preliminary tallies of the Friday ratings wars, as real-life ruled.

As of Saturday morning, the overall network rating/share race for the night is a three-way tie between NBC, ABC, and CBS, all with matching scores of 0.6/3 on the judging card. NBC currently has the total viewership win with 3.25 million.

However, pre-season NFL games took over some key slots in big cities, so check back on Monday afternoon for the final ratings tallies, which likely will adjust.

In the 8 PM hour, CBS’s TKO: Total Knock Out and NBC’s two-hour American Ninja Warrior went head-to-head. The scorecard: they tied in the 18-49 rating/share with 0.7/3 for 8 PM, but TKO gets a slight nod in total audience with 3.40 million viewers to 3.25 for the NBC hour.

At 9 PM, ABC’s What Would You Do? scored a 0.6/3 rating/share, the same as Whistleblower on CBS. But the ABC show came out on top in total viewership, 3.11 million to 3.00 million for Whistleblower.

Rounding out the evening at 10 PM was a tie between NBC’s Dateline and ABC’s 20/20, both tying in rating/share at 0.6/3. Dateline edged in total audience, 3.41 million to the ABC show’s 3.34 million which made the NBC show the winner in total viewers on the night.