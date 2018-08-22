As Freeform concisely puts it, more mermaids are coming, and they’ll be arriving in January when the second season of Siren premieres.

Freeform tweeted the announcement today, though didn’t set a specific date other than January 2019.

The mermaid thriller is based on a story by co-writers Eric Wald and Dean White, and is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known in legend an an ancient home of mermaids. The legend part changed, though, when reality set in with the arrival of the mysterious Ryn (Eline Powell), who wreaks havoc on the small fishing town.

Last month it was announced that Garcelle Beauvais (E!’s The Arrangement) has joined Season 2 in a recurring role as Susan Bishop, a mom who abandoned her family for 10 months but is back in Bristol Cove.

Wald and White executive produce with Emily Whitesell, who also serves as showrunner. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, RD Robb and Matt Hastings also serve as executive producers.

Here’s the latest video tweet, which seems to confirm the “more” in “more mermaids…”