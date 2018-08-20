The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore has signed an overall production deal with the leading studio behind the hit ABC medical drama, Sony Pictures TV. Under the two-year deal, Highmore will develop scripted series for broadcast, cable, streaming services and international co-productions through his Alfresco Pictures.

Claire (Abramowitz) Londy, previously from Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco Pictures and will serve as Head of Development.

“Freddie is an outstanding actor, and we are incredibly proud of his work on The Good Doctor,” said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, President and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television. “We recognize his passion, creativity and are thrilled to expand our relationship with him and his production company Alfresco Pictures.”

In addition to acting, Highmore already has been trying his hand in writing, directing and producing. He made his writing and directing debut on his previous series, A&E’s Bates Motel. He also wrote the upcoming second-season premiere of The Good Doctor and will direct an episode in December. He serves as a producer on The Good Doctor and previously developed and sold projects to NBC and A&E.

It is a standard practice for the stars of studios’ biggest shows to get overall deals, some of which have resulted in new series, including CBS’ Young Sheldon and Living Biblically, produced by The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki.

Highmore is repped by UTA, ARG & Fred Tozcek.