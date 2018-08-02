Today at TCA following the Fox Panel for his show Proven Innocent, Kelsey Grammer spoke about the reboot of Frasier, a story that Deadline broke last week.

Grammer is meeting with writers to hear pitches for a continuation of the hit comedy series which would take place in a different city.

When Frasier ended its 264-episode run in 2004, the title character was seen leaving Seattle for Chicago. “We have no idea what happened to him after that,” he said, “he was a wonderful character to play.”

Grammer told reporters today that a Frasier comeback is “in the early stages. I have a wonderful life. I played Frasier for 20 years. It might happen again, it might not.”

Grammer said that the pitch has to be stellar if the reboot moves forward: “We just have to make sure it’s going to be a great show. If it’s not a great show and we don’t hear a pitch that really hits it out of the park, it probably won’t happen.”

Grammer said “there would be nothing wrong with doing a full-blown season” with the reboot given that he’s a fan of multi-cam shows.

The four-time Emmy winner also said that he didn’t believe that Frasier would wind up on its old NBC home. CBS TV Studios owns Frasier and Cheers and would shop the series, possibly with a consideration for CBS itself.

In regards to Cheers, Grammer says a reboot of that classic series is out of his hands. Said the actor, “I’m not in charge of that.”