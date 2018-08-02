Fox has greenlighted Spin the Wheel, a high-stakes game show, co-created and executive produced by Justin Timberlake and hosted by Dax Shepard, which offers contestants a chance to win over $20 million per episode.

Fox has been expected to expand its unscripted portfolio as it is headed into a future as New Fox, an independent broadcast network with no in-house scripted studio.

Created by Timberlake and The Wall developer/executive producer Andrew Glassman of Glassman Media, Spin the Wheel pits contestants against a colossal, spinning 40-foot wheel that holds large sums of cash prizes in its rotation. Throughout the game, players will answer trivia questions – each correct answer adds more extreme amounts of cash in the wheel’s wedges in a strategic location of their choice, while each incorrect answer adds more dangerous wedges that could instantly bring their total back to zero. With massive prize money on the line, contestants must make tough decisions: whether to walk away, or risk it all to Spin the Wheel one last time.

“This show is massive on so many levels and has the ability to change people’s lives,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials. “We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew, an insanely creative global superstar in Justin and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history.”

Spin the Wheel is scheduled to premiere during the 2018-2019 season.

“I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people,” said Shepard, who also stars in Fox’s off-cycle comedy pilot Bless This Mess. “It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka.”

Spin the Wheel is produced by Tennman Entertainment, Glassman Media and LBI. In addition to Timberlake and Glassman, Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright executive-produce the series. The show will be distributed internationally by IMG.