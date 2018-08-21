Fox 2000 has landed the rights to a K-Pop driven film, based on a pitch from SB Projects, an entertainment and media company founded by Scooter Braun, who manages top artists such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and Epic Magazine.

Elyse Hollander is attached to write the screenplay. She is perhaps best known for her no. 1 2016 Black List script Blonde Ambition, a biopic about pop icon Madonna, which was picked up by Universal.

What started as popular music within South Korea, K-Pop, as of recent, has made its way into the mainstream thanks to acts like Seoul boy band BTS. This pic will tell the story of an Asian American college student from the U.S. who becomes a top competitor on South Korea’s toughest K-Pop Competition show.

Braun and James Shin will produce with Scott Manson serving as executive producer on behalf of SB Projects. Epic Magazine’s Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector are also producing with Joshua Bearman, also of Epic, as an EP along with John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions. Erin Siminoff and Jiao Chen will oversee the project for the studio.

Hollander, who is repped by WME, is also adapting a feature based on the GQ article, Queens of the Stoned Age, for Sony.