Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Clarifies Remarks On Immigration

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tonight attempted to clarify controversial remarks she made Wednesday on her show, The Ingraham Angle.

Ingraham said Wednesday that Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) criticisms of Democratic leadership as out of touch was off-base. But then she took it a bit further.

“Because in some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” Ingraham said. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people and they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically in some ways the country has changed. Now, much of this is related to both illegal and in some cases, legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.”

Tonight, Ingraham attempted to clarify some of her remarks.

“I want to start tonight by addressing my commentary at the top of last night’s show,” she said. “A message to those who are distorting my views, including all white nationalists and especially one racist freak whose name I will not even mention. You do not have my support, you don’t represent my views and you are antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear.”

Ingraham continued: “The purpose of last night’s angle was to point out that the rule of law – meaning secure borders – is something that used to bind our country together. And despite what some may be contending – I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe, and her citizens safe and prosperous.”

Ingraham said that she wanted to make it clear that “my concern will continue to remain with the families who have suffered the tragic results of illegal immigration, the children put in dangerous and unfair situations at the border, and all those border agents around the country who work to keep our country safe.”