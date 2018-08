Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren is drawing online heat for a Friday zinger at Sen. John McCain on the day he announced he was suspending brain cancer treatments.

Speaking at an Arizona rally for Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward, Lahren referred to McCain as a RINO (Republican In Name Only), a slight that indicates less-than-conservative positions on certain key issues.

Addressing Ward supporter, Lahren reportedly said, “We can’t put up another RINO like McCain and Flake,” the latter referring to Arizona’s other Senator, Jeff Flake.