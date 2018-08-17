Fox has given a put pilot commitment to The Family Practice an hourlong adoption drama from Life Sentence and Significant Mother creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith, director-producer Jason Winer and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Cardillo and Keith, The Family Practice is an emotional procedural set in the world of adoption, from the point of view of an eclectic group of attorneys and social workers who grapple with their own familial dysfunction, while striving to create perfect families for their clients.

Courtesy of Fox

Cardillo and Keith executive produce with Winer and Jon Radler for Winer’s Small Dog Pictures. Winer also may direct the potential pilot, subject to availability. 20th Century TV, where Winer has been based for awhile, produces with Small Dog Picture Company and In Good Company.

Cardillo and Keith started out as actors and met in acting class about 13 years ago. Each began working on solo scripts on the side until they decided to give writing together a shot. The duo went on to create and executive produce the CW comedy series Significant Mother and dramedy Life Sentence.

Winer recently directed the pilot and executive produces the upcoming ABC/20th TV single-camera comedy series Single Parents. He also directed the pilot and served as executive producer on CBS/20th TV’s Life In Pieces.

Cardillo and Keith are repped by UTA. Cardillo also is repped by Bloom Hergott and Keith by Lichter Grossman. Winer is repped by ICM Partners.