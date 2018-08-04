Fortnite, the world’s most popular video game, will not make its upcoming Fortnite for Android app available in the United States via the Google Play online store, a move allegedly sparked by dissatisfaction with the revenue cut such distribution entails. The radical move marks a departure from the typical distribution scheme for games, and could change the financial picture for future popular video games if the tactic proves successful. Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, said its release of Fortnite for Android will only be available from its website. That installation will require ignorning security prompts from Google or waiving protections in Android settings.

No release date has been set for the Fortnite for Android version.

Critics say that opens up phones to malware. But Epic appears willing to take that risk to avoid the 30 percent cut Google charges is developers, and argues that security concerns are so much smoke, granting a de facto monopoly if apps can’t be released outside the Google Play orbit.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a report by TouchArcade that “30% is disproportionate to the cost of the services these stores perform, such as payment processing, download bandwidth, and customer service.”