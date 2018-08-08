Former Today host Tamron Hall is developing a daytime talk show after striking a deal with Disney ABC.

Hall, who has been the host of Investigation Discovery’s Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall since 2013, has inked a development holding agreement with the Hollywood studio. She will create the daytime format for the syndication market.

Hall was also responsible for the Guns On Campus: Tamron Hall Investigates special and was a co-host of the NBC News team’s Today and the anchor of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.

Prior to joining MSNBC in July 2007, Hall spent 10 years at WFLD in Chicago, where she held a number of positions including general assignment reporter, consumer reporter and host of the three-hour Fox News in the Morning program.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Tamron and look forward to bringing a fresh, new daytime talk show to stations across the country that will showcase her enormous talent and dynamic personality,” said Janice Marinelli, president, Global Content Sales and Distribution, Direct-to-Consumer and International of The Walt Disney Company.

“Tamron’s wealth of experience and unique perspective is needed in today’s daytime landscape,” added William Burton, senior vice president, ABC Daytime. “We look forward to developing a daily destination showcasing her spirit, boundless enthusiasm and powerful ability to engage with viewers.”

“I’m so thrilled to partner with Disney ABC to create a daytime television show that’s unconventional, fun, intimate and sometimes even raw,” added Hall. “My new partners appreciate and respect the relationship I’ve built with my audience and know that if we create television worth watching, they’ll join us for the ride. I’m so grateful and excited for this next chapter. The landing makes the leap of faith so worth it.”