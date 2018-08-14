EXCLUSIVE: Marty Pompadur, one of Rupert Murdoch’s former key lieutenants, is getting in to the world of blockchain, joining the board of MovieCoin.

MovieCoin was established in 2017 by Christopher Woodrow, who has exec producer credits on films including Black Mass, Hacksaw Ridge and Birdman. It aims to use the nascent technology to fund films and television series.

Pompadur, who previously served on the board at ABC, was one of the execs responsible for helping to launch the Fox television network and served as Chairman of News Corp Europe from 2000 to 2008. He was responsible for building Murdoch’s media and entertainment assets in Europe, the former Soviet Union and the Middle East.

“Marty has been a well-established advocate for emerging companies in media and entertainment for many years,” said MovieCoin Chairman and CEO Woodrow. “I am thrilled to have him join our Board and look forward to leveraging his industry expertise and extensive network. I am confident that Marty’s business management experience, in conjunction with our vision, will continue to set MovieCoin apart as an entertainment industry financing and transaction solution.”

“I look forward to serving on MovieCoin’s Board, and to partnering with Christopher and the entire team,” said Mr. Pompadur. “MovieCoin is the preeminent company bringing blockchain technology to the film and entertainment industry in a way that benefits industry participants, investors and consumers alike.”