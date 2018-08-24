EXCLUSIVE: Stanley Cheung, former Chairman of the Walt Disney Company China, Guenther Hake, former CEO of Oriental DreamWorks China, and MD Young, Co-Founder of arts brand Pop Life Entertainment, are among a team launching Chinese production label Pop Life Global.

The JV between Chinese outfits Pop Life Entertainment and Shanghai-based outfit Cenic Media, will produce movies, music and merchandise. Upcoming films made for the label include two pics in post-production: crime-thriller Painted Beauty, starring Claire Holt (47 Meters Down), and sports-adventure film Underdogs Rising.

The firm has a slate of horror-thriller films in development and pre-production at Pop Life’s Pro-Am Studios in South China. It also expects to continue collaborations with creators including Ron English’s Popaganda, Futura Laboratories 2.0, and Madsteez WeenFaktory.

MD Young will serve as co-Chief Creative Officer alongisde Hake, who is SVP Business Development of Shanghai-based Cenic Media.

MD Young stated, “We are tremendously excited to continue our expansion with our joint venture partners led by Hanson He, founder and CEO of Cenic Media, Stanley Cheung, the former chairman of the Walt Disney Company China, and Guenther Hake, the former CEO of Oriental DreamWorks China. Together, our first-line of business will be to increase our presence in Greater China and strengthen the commercialization of our original IP’s and horror film projects for international audiences.”

Cenic Media’s founder and CEO Hanson He added, “Pop life Global is a great fit for our expansion strategy to become a more holistic global entertainment company.”

Pop Life Entertainment recently launched The Campus, comprising indoor showrooms, creative houses, production facilities, and most recently, the multimedia Pro-Am Studios. Shanghai-based Cenic Media was founded in 2014 and has worked on movies including The Legends Of Monkey King, Mr. Bodyguard, The Visioner, and My Fox Immortal Wife.