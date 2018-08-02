What if your average workaday existence suddenly was changed by a single decision? Here’s one idea. Amazon is out with the first trailer for Forever, its comedy series starring Saturday Night Live veterans Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen in which a little recreation turns in a life-changing event.

Amazon

The logline: Married couple June (Rudolph) and Oscar (Armisen) live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban Riverside, CA. For 12 years they’ve had the same conversations, eaten the same meals and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.

Catherine Keener, Noah Robbins and Kym Whitley co-star in the single-camera comedy created Emmy-winner writer-producers Alan Yang (Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock). The duo — who also worked together on NBC’s Parks and Recreation — exec produces along with Tim Sarkes, Dave Becky, Rudolph and Armisen (executive producer). The series from Universal TV starts streaming September 14 on Amazon Prime.

Is this a couple you’d want to hang with? Check out the trailer above and the key art below and tell us what you think.