EXCLUSIVE: Check out the first footage of Irish writer-director Carmel Winters’ (Snap) Toronto-bound boxing drama Float Like A Butterfly.

WestEnd Films handles sales on the pic about Irish Traveller Francis who has to fight for the right to pursue her passion…boxing.

The film stars Hazel Doupe (Ripper Street), Dara Devaney (Camelot), Aidan O’Hare (The Wind that Shakes the Barley), Lalor Roddy (Hunger) and Hilda Fay. Producers are Martina Niland (Sing Street) and David Collins (A Dark Song). Cathleen Dore (Viva) is co-producer.

The feature is executive-produced by Lesley McKimm for The Irish Film Board, which financed the film in association with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and RTÉ Television. Crew members include editor Julian Ulrichs (Sing Street) and DoP Michael Lavelle.

As revealed yesterday, the film will get its world premiere in the festival’s Discovery Strand.