HGTV has picked up an eighth season of its hit house-flipping show Flip or Flop starring divorced couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa. This will be the eighth season overall, and second since the series rebooted following the couple’s split in 2016.

HGTV ordered 15 episodes of the popular series, with viewership midway through Season 7 up 18 percent over its prior season. To date, the seventh season, which finales on Thursday, September 6, at 9 PM ET/PT, has attracted more than 15.2 million viewers. The most recent episode on Thursday, August 2, ranked as the #1 cable show in the 9-9:30 PM timeslot among viewers P25-54. Flip or Flop will continue to feature Tarek and Christina as they buy dilapidated houses in Southern California, turn them into beautifully renovated homes and flip them for profit. Production is underway with the new season slated to premiere in Spring 2019.

“HGTV fans have followed Tarek and Christina through scores of house flips and supported their personal journey for years,” said Allison Page, president HGTV and Food Network. “We’re eager to see how they continue to run their flipping business, co-parent their children and start new chapters in their professional and personal lives.”