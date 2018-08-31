EXCLUSIVE: Brit comedy Fisherman’s Friends, from the writing and producing team behind UK box office hit Finding Your Feet, has netted a UK deal with Entertainment Film Distributors.

The film, currently in post-production, has an ensemble cast featuring Daniel Mays (Atonement), Tuppence Middleton (The Imitation Game), James Purefoy (Solomon Kane), David Hayman (Finding Your Feet), Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake) Sam Swainsbury (Thor: The Dark World), Maggie Steed (Paddington 2) Christian Brassington (St Trinian’s 2) and Noel Clarke (Brotherhood). Here’s a first look at some of the team.

Directed by Chris Foggin (Kids In Love), the Cornwall-shot feature is inspired by the true story of the male singing group Fisherman’s Friends, who went from performing in their village harbour to securing a deal with Island Records, a top-ten album and performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury.

Producers are James Spring, Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft (part of the team behind Finding Your Feet, which was released in the UK by eOne earlier this year where it took more than $7M) with Piers Ashworth (St Trinian’s), Leonard and Moorcroft writing the screenplay.

Legacy Rights, the sales label headed up by James Scott, has inked deals in Latin America and Spain (Sun Distribution), Scandinavia (Scanbox), Japan (New Select), Middle East (Phars) and Airlines (Jaguar). Scott will be showing a promo to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival next week.

Pic is a Head Gear Films and Metrol Technology presentation in association with Legacy Rights of a Fred Films and Powder Keg Production in association with Hindsight and IPG Media. Post-Production is being handled by Lipsync.