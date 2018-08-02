EXCLUSIVE: Grammy winner and actress Jill Scott (Why Did I Get Married?, Baggage Claim) and comedian Michelle Buteau (Broad City, Key & Peele), are set as two of the three leads in First Wives Club, Paramount Network’s dramedy based on the popular 1996 film from Paramount Pictures. The 10-episode series hails from Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver and Paramount Television.

The First Wives Club series, like the film which starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, will be based in New York City. It follows three women, Ari, Bree (Buteau) and Hazel (Scott) who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood- and of course a little revenge.

Scott’s Hazel is a gorgeous music superstar who has faded from the limelight and lost the confidence she once had. She has a raw talent and a killer voice that’s been silenced by her husband/manager Sean for years. When she realizes that he’s been unfaithful in both business and marriage, she is ready to wreak havoc and assert her artistic identity.

Buteau’s Bree is an overwhelmed mom and doctor who hasn’t let loose in years. She is fiercely loyal and committed, so when her husband cheats on her, she is deeply betrayed and not ready to forgive. With the help of Hazel and Ari, she learns to harness her sexual energy and break out of her shell.

Oliver is writing the series and is executive producing along with Karen Rosenfelt (Twilight saga, The Devil Wears Prada) and Scott Rudin, who produced the First Wives Club movie that, in turn, was based on the 1992 novel by Olivia Goldsmith.

“I’m beyond thrilled to work with the inimitable Jill Scott and the always hilarious Michelle Buteau,” said Oliver. “Both artists bring unique talents to this project and as a collective, between Jill’s beautiful music and dynamic on-screen work and Michelle’s incredible comedic timing, their joining First Wives Club makes for the start of a very special cast. I am very excited to see their characters come to life.”

Filming is scheduled to begin in New York City this fall for a 2019 premiere on Paramount Network.

Scott, known for her roles in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? and Baggage Claim, also starred in the film Get On Up and was the lead in the BBC/HBO series The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency. Her 2000 debut album, Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1, went platinum. On TV, Scott most recently recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning. She’s repped by ICM Partners and Maverick Management.

Buteau’s recent TV credits include Broad City and The Tick. On the film side, she recently wrapped production on Isn’t It Romantic and Sell By and currently is shooting comedy Always Be My Maybe for Netflix. Buteau is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

At Paramount Network, First Wives Club will be joining breakout drama series Yellowstone, recently renewed for a second season.