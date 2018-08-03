Ahead of the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Bette and Joan in spring 2017, FX ordered a second season of the anthology series, Feud: Charles and Diana, about Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

At TCA on Friday, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said that the British Royal family-centered installment of Feud is no longer going forward, at least for now.

“The truth is it came down to Ryan’s decision, and he felt that the material was not as strong as he wanted it to be,” Landgraf told Deadline, noting that he could not “say it’s a definite no” that a Charles & Diana series would never see the light of day.

“There are actually a lot of projects in development,” Landgraf said, confirming that there are multiple Feud and American Crime Story installments in various stages.

He noted that he recently got scripts for Five Days at Memorial, aka American Crime Story: Katrina, which had been tipped as potential third season of the franchise following People v. O.J. Simpson and Versace.

Landgraf stopped short of committing to that.

“We are at a point in the evolution of Ryan’s process in this relationship where he really makes these decisions more than we do,” Landgraf said. “If you look at the absolute quality of the material, the scripts for Feud, Versace: American Crime Story, People v. O.J. Simpson, the bar is really high. And If you are adapting true story, there is a whole new layer, you have to try to get things accurately.”

The decision which ACS or Feud installment will be the next to get on the air “is dependent on when the material comes together at the level necessary,” Landgraf said, reiterating that the call will be Murphy’s to make.

As Murphy recently moved to Netflix for a big overall deal there, he “remains pretty committed” to his FX slate, and he is “really excited about Pose,” which was just renewed by FX for a second season, Landgraf said. And Murphy’s flagship FX series, American Crime Story, has been renewed for an extra season, its 10th.

“He has a very busy schedule, with new cycles of ACS and Feud, there is active development on all of them,” Landgraf said. “He has been really prolific; he has been an important part of the FX brand, and he will continue to be a very important part of the FX brand.”

Still, FX also is adjusting to life without Murphy as the network’s go-to person for drama development. Landgraf alluded that Murphy would’ve been involved in the Fosse/Verdon limited series the network recently greenlighted, which “may have been different with Ryan.” Instead, the network is doing the high-profile project starring Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell with Broadway heavyweights Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail.

“We find ways,” Landgraf said.”