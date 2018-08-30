With the fall movie season upon us, moviegoers are mapping out what to watch and what to skip when it comes to the slate of new releases. It looks like the Sorting Hat has spoken as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the most anticipated movie of the fall.

According to a Fandango survey, the Warner Bros. Potterverse sequel topped the list with 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody in second place. Following the Freddie Mercury biopic is Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff Venom and rounding out the bunch are Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet and the remake of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Over 1,000 film fans voted in Fandango’s fall movie survey which polled moviegoers which movies they were looking forward to seeing between Sept. 7 and Thanksgiving weekend. Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star is Born are likely to be award season bait, but let’s not discount the other three. With the Academy’s new “Best Popular Movie” category, they may be in the running as well.

In addition to the most anticipated movie, Fandango surveyed fans in categories such as Most Anticipated Actor and Actress as well as Most Anticipated Horror and Family movies.

Read the results below.

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movies:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

Bohemian Rhapsody (November 2)

Venom (October 5)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

A Star is Born (October 5)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actresses:

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Cate Blanchett (The House with a Clock in Its Walls)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween)

Keira Knightley (Colette, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms)

Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider’s Web, First Man)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Actors:

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Tom Hardy (Venom)

Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Michael B. Jordan (Creed II)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Movie Duos:

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish (Night School)

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy (First Man)

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor)

Jamie Lee Curtis & Nick Castle as Michael Myers (Halloween)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Horror Movies:

Halloween (October 19)

The Predator (September 14)

The Nun (September 7)

Suspiria (November 2)

Overlord (November 9)

Fall’s Most Anticipated Family Movies:

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (November 16)

Ralph Breaks the Internet (November 21)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (November 9)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (September 21)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (November 2)