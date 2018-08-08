EXCLUSIVE: Fangoria has set Chelsea Stardust to direct Satanic Panic, an After Hours-esque horror comedy with a dash of gore. The Grady Hendrix-penned script is about a pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope who has to fight for her life — and her tips — when her last order of the night turns out to be high society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice. Casting is already underway and principal photography is set for October in North Texas.

Cinestate’s Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) & Amanda Presmyk (Dragged Across Concrete) will produce for Fangoria with Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm (Masters Of Horror). Fangoria’s Phil Nobile Jr. and Adam Donaghey will be exec producers. Hendrix wrote the story with Ted Geoghegan. Tate Steinsiek is on board to handle the special effects.

Stardust has been on a roll lately. After working for producer Jason Blum for several years, she branched out to start her directing career, working for Crypt TV on several short films. Stardust recently wrapped production on the genre film All That We Destroy, her feature directorial debut on a script by James Agnew & Sean Keller.

“Our movie screams for a female director’s vision, and we had a blast getting to know several truly talented candidates,” Sonnier said. “With Chelsea at the helm, I feel strongly that we have a future horror comedy classic on our hands that will be celebrated by Fangoria audiences who crave wickedly entertaining, boundary-pushing movies.”

Fangoria is the branded horror magazine being resurrected by the Texas-based Cinestate. First pic, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, is released August 17 by RLJE Films.

Hendrix, an author who wrote Paperbacks From Hell, and the haunted IKEA tale Horrorstor and My Best Friend’s Exorcism, is repped by Aperture Entertainment. Quirk Books will soon publish Hendrix’s next novel We Sold Our Souls, a dark Faustian tale set in the heavy metal world.

Stardust is represented by UTA, Heroes and Villians Entertainment, and attorney Joe Weiner.