Fangoria is getting into the TV business with Ghoul Gang Slumber Party, a feminist ghost-hunting reality comedy from Suki-Rose Simakis and April Wolfe. Fangoria is financing the pilot which is set to begin production in September in Los Angeles.

Created by Simakis and Wolfe and co-hosted by Wolfe, Dani Fernandez and Barbara Crampton, the concept involves four women brave enough to spend the night in a famous haunted house while getting tipsy on wine, communing with the spirits, and learning about witchy traditions. It’s described as a comedy that encompasses the hilarity of childhood sleepovers with the likes Queer Eye and Drunk History, with ghosts. Comedian Jamie Loftus will be the first guest.

Simakas & Wolfe serve as Executive Producers, alongside Dallas Sonnier, Amanda Presmyk & Phil Nobile Jr for Fangoria.

Fangoria was recently acquired by the Texas-based production company Cinestate, who is resurrecting the magazine as a print publication this fall. The company is in prep on its second feature Satanic Panic penned by Grady Hendrix and to be directed by Chelsea Stardust.