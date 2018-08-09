The 2018 Toronto Film Festival has unveiled lineups for its key TIFF Docs and Midnight sidebars, which features a host of strong world premieres including for Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, Alexis Bloom’s Roger Ailes pic Divide and Conquer and Rashida Jones’ Quincy in the documentary section and Shane Black’s The Predator and David Gordon Green’s Halloween in the genre pic lineup.
The fest, which kicks off its 43rd edition September 6, also revealed its classics sidebar TIFF Cinematheque and short films lineups Thursday. (See the full lists below.)
Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11, which unveiled its first trailer today ahead of TIFF’s announcement and the pic’s September 21 theatrical release, will open the TIFF Docs sidebars, which also features the heart-stopping El Capitan free-climb docu Free Solo, Tom Donahue’s This Changes Everything and the closing film Searching for Ingmar Bergman.
Fox’s The Predator reboot, which hits big screens September 14, will lead off Toronto’s genre sidebar Midnight Madness, which closes with Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s Diamantino. Universal’s Halloween reboot is using the Toronto section to launch its pic before the October 29 theatrical bow.
Here are the full lineups for the sidebars.
TIFF DOCS
American Dharma
Errol Morris | USA/United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Angels Are Made Of Light
James Longley | USA/Denmark/Norway
Canadian Premiere
The Biggest Little Farm
John Chester | USA
International Premiere
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
Alexis Bloom | USA
World Premiere
The Elephant Queen
Victoria Stone, Mark Deeble | United Kingdom/Kenya
World Premiere
Fahrenheit 11/9 (opening night film)
Michael Moore | USA
World Premiere
Free Solo
E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA
International Premiere
Freedom Fields
Naziha Arebi | Libya/United Kingdom/Netherlands/USA/Qatar/Lebanon/Canada
World Premiere
Ghost Fleet
Shannon Service, Jeffrey Waldron | USA
International Premiere
Graves Without a Name (Les tombeaux sans noms)
Rithy Panh | France/Cambodia
Canadian Premiere
Heartbound (Hjertelandet)
Janus Metz, Sine Plambech | Denmark/Netherlands/Sweden
World Premiere
Maiden
Alex Holmes | UK
World Premiere
Maria by Callas
Tom Volf | France
North American Premiere
Meeting Gorbachev
Werner Herzog, André Singer | UK/USA/Germany
Canadian Premiere
This Changes Everything
Tom Donahue | USA
World Premiere
Monrovia, Indiana
Frederick Wiseman | USA
North American Premiere
Putin’s Witnesses (Svideteli Putina)
Vitaly Mansky | Latvia/Switzerland/Czech Republic
International Premiere
Quincy
Rashida Jones, Alan Hicks | USA
World Premiere
Screwball
Billy Corben | USA
World Premiere
Searching for Ingmar Bergman (closing night film)
Margarethe von Trotta | Germany/France
North American Premiere
The Truth About Killer Robots
Maxim Pozdorovkin | USA
World Premiere
Walking on Water
Andrey Paounov | Italy/USA
North American Premiere
When Arabs Danced (Au temps où les Arabes dansaient)
Jawad Rhalib | Belgium
North American Premiere
Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema
Mark Cousins | UK
North American Premiere
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
Assassination Nation
Sam Levinson | USA
International Premiere
Climax
Gaspar Noé | France
North American Premiere
Diamantino (closing night film)
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt | Portugal/France/Brazil
North American Premiere
Halloween
David Gordon Green | USA
World Premiere
In Fabric
Peter Strickland | UK
World Premiere
The Man Who Feels No Pain
Vasan Bala | India
World Premiere
Nekrotronic
Kiah Roache-Turner | Australia
World Premiere
The Predator (opening night film)
Shane Black | USA
World Premiere
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
Henry Dunham | USA
World Premiere
The Wind
Emma Tammi | USA
World Premiere
TIFF CINEMATHEQUE
Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner
Zacharias Kunuk | Canada (2001)
Chocolat
Claire Denis | France (1988)
The Passion of Joan of Arc (La passion de Jeanne d’Arc)
Carl Theodor Dreyer | France (1928)
Persona
Ingmar Bergman | Sweden (1966)
SHORT CUTS
A New Year (Akhali Tseli)
George Sikharulidze | Georgia
World Premiere
A Wedding Day (Un jour de mariage)
Elias Belkeddar | Algeria/France
North American Premiere
All Inclusive
Corina Schwingruber Ilić | Switzerland
North American Premiere
All These Creatures
Charles Williams | Australia
North American Premiere
The Ambassador’s Wife
Theresa Traore Dahlberg | Burkina Faso/Sweden
Canadian Premiere
Ballad of Blood and Two White Buckets
Yosep Anggi Noen | Indonesia
World Premiere
Bavure
Donato Sansone | France
World Premiere
Birdie
Shelly Lauman | Australia
International Premiere
The Call (Telefonul)
Anca Damian | Romania
North American Premiere
Circle
Jayisha Patel | UK/Canada/India
North American Premiere
Dodgy Dave
Charlotte Regan | UK
World Premiere
Dulce
Guille Isa, Angello Faccini | Colombia/USA
International Premiere
Everything Calms Down (Todo se calma)
Virginia Scaro | Argentina
World Premiere
Facing North (Bukiikakkono)
Tukei Muhumuza | USA/Uganda
World Premiere
The Fall (La Chute)
Boris Labbé | France
North American Premiere
Feathers
A.V. Rockwell | USA
World Premiere
The Field
Sandhya Suri | France/United Kingdom/India
Canadian Premiere
The Foreign Body (El Destetado)
Héctor Silva Núñez | Venezuela/France
World Premiere
Fuck You Anette Sidor | Sweden
North American Premiere
Guaxuma
Nara Normande | France/Brazil
North American Premiere
Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year (Ektoras Malo: I Teleftea Mera Tis Chronias)
Jacqueline Lentzou | Greece
North American Premiere
The Imminent Immanent (Baga’t Diri Tuhay Ta’t Pamahungpahung)
Carlo Francisco Manatad | Philippines/Singapore/Italy
World Premiere
Interior (Interiør)
Reed Van Dyk | Norway/USA
World Premiere
Judgement
Raymund Ribay Gutierrez | Philippines
North American Premiere
L’été et tout le reste
Sven Bresser | Netherlands
North American Premiere
Lou
Clara Balzary | USA
World Premiere
Old Thing (Ha’Alte-Zachen)
Roni Bahat | Israel
International Premiere
The Orphan (O Órfão)
Carolina Markowicz | Brazil
North American Premiere
Reneepoptosis
Renee Zhan | Japan/USA
North American Premiere
Shadow Cut
Lucy Suess | New Zealand
North American Premiere
Shinaab: Part II
Lyle Corbine Jr. | USA
World Premiere
This Magniﬁcent Cake! (Ce Magniﬁque Gâteau!)
Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels | Belgium/France/Netherlands
Canadian Premiere
To Plant a Flag
Bobbie Peers | Norway/Iceland
World Premiere
Umbra (Tariki)
Saeed Jafarian | Iran
North American Premiere
Viktoría
Brúsi Ólason | Iceland
International Premiere
Winners Bitch
Sam Gurry | USA
World Premiere