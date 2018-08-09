The 2018 Toronto Film Festival has unveiled lineups for its key TIFF Docs and Midnight sidebars, which features a host of strong world premieres including for Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9, Alexis Bloom’s Roger Ailes pic Divide and Conquer and Rashida Jones’ Quincy in the documentary section and Shane Black’s The Predator and David Gordon Green’s Halloween in the genre pic lineup.

The fest, which kicks off its 43rd edition September 6, also revealed its classics sidebar TIFF Cinematheque and short films lineups Thursday. (See the full lists below.)

Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11, which unveiled its first trailer today ahead of TIFF’s announcement and the pic’s September 21 theatrical release, will open the TIFF Docs sidebars, which also features the heart-stopping El Capitan free-climb docu Free Solo, Tom Donahue’s This Changes Everything and the closing film Searching for Ingmar Bergman.

Fox’s The Predator reboot, which hits big screens September 14, will lead off Toronto’s genre sidebar Midnight Madness, which closes with Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt’s Diamantino. Universal’s Halloween reboot is using the Toronto section to launch its pic before the October 29 theatrical bow.

Here are the full lineups for the sidebars.

TIFF DOCS

American Dharma

Errol Morris | USA/United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Angels Are Made Of Light

James Longley | USA/Denmark/Norway

Canadian Premiere

The Biggest Little Farm

John Chester | USA

International Premiere

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

Alexis Bloom | USA

World Premiere

The Elephant Queen

Victoria Stone, Mark Deeble | United Kingdom/Kenya

World Premiere

Fahrenheit 11/9 (opening night film)

Michael Moore | USA

World Premiere

Free Solo

E. Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin | USA

International Premiere

Freedom Fields

Naziha Arebi | Libya/United Kingdom/Netherlands/USA/Qatar/Lebanon/Canada

World Premiere

Ghost Fleet

Shannon Service, Jeffrey Waldron | USA

International Premiere

Graves Without a Name (Les tombeaux sans noms)

Rithy Panh | France/Cambodia

Canadian Premiere

Heartbound (Hjertelandet)

Janus Metz, Sine Plambech | Denmark/Netherlands/Sweden

World Premiere

Maiden

Alex Holmes | UK

World Premiere

Maria by Callas

Tom Volf | France

North American Premiere

Meeting Gorbachev

Werner Herzog, André Singer | UK/USA/Germany

Canadian Premiere

This Changes Everything

Tom Donahue | USA

World Premiere

Monrovia, Indiana

Frederick Wiseman | USA

North American Premiere

Putin’s Witnesses (Svideteli Putina)

Vitaly Mansky | Latvia/Switzerland/Czech Republic

International Premiere

Quincy

Rashida Jones, Alan Hicks | USA

World Premiere

Screwball

Billy Corben | USA

World Premiere

Searching for Ingmar Bergman (closing night film)

Margarethe von Trotta | Germany/France

North American Premiere

The Truth About Killer Robots

Maxim Pozdorovkin | USA

World Premiere

Walking on Water

Andrey Paounov | Italy/USA

North American Premiere

When Arabs Danced (Au temps où les Arabes dansaient)

Jawad Rhalib | Belgium

North American Premiere

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema

Mark Cousins | UK

North American Premiere

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

Assassination Nation

Sam Levinson | USA

International Premiere

Climax

Gaspar Noé | France

North American Premiere

Diamantino (closing night film)

Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt | Portugal/France/Brazil

North American Premiere

Halloween

David Gordon Green | USA

World Premiere

In Fabric

Peter Strickland | UK

World Premiere

The Man Who Feels No Pain

Vasan Bala | India

World Premiere

Nekrotronic

Kiah Roache-Turner | Australia

World Premiere

The Predator (opening night film)

Shane Black | USA

World Premiere

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

Henry Dunham | USA

World Premiere

The Wind

Emma Tammi | USA

World Premiere

TIFF CINEMATHEQUE

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner

Zacharias Kunuk | Canada (2001)

Chocolat

Claire Denis | France (1988)

The Passion of Joan of Arc (La passion de Jeanne d’Arc)

Carl Theodor Dreyer | France (1928)

Persona

Ingmar Bergman | Sweden (1966)

SHORT CUTS

A New Year (Akhali Tseli)

George Sikharulidze | Georgia

World Premiere

A Wedding Day (Un jour de mariage)

Elias Belkeddar | Algeria/France

North American Premiere

All Inclusive

Corina Schwingruber Ilić | Switzerland

North American Premiere

All These Creatures

Charles Williams | Australia

North American Premiere

The Ambassador’s Wife

Theresa Traore Dahlberg | Burkina Faso/Sweden

Canadian Premiere

Ballad of Blood and Two White Buckets

Yosep Anggi Noen | Indonesia

World Premiere

Bavure

Donato Sansone | France

World Premiere

Birdie

Shelly Lauman | Australia

International Premiere

The Call (Telefonul)

Anca Damian | Romania

North American Premiere

Circle

Jayisha Patel | UK/Canada/India

North American Premiere

Dodgy Dave

Charlotte Regan | UK

World Premiere

Dulce

Guille Isa, Angello Faccini | Colombia/USA

International Premiere

Everything Calms Down (Todo se calma)

Virginia Scaro | Argentina

World Premiere

Facing North (Bukiikakkono)

Tukei Muhumuza | USA/Uganda

World Premiere

The Fall (La Chute)

Boris Labbé | France

North American Premiere

Feathers

A.V. Rockwell | USA

World Premiere

The Field

Sandhya Suri | France/United Kingdom/India

Canadian Premiere

The Foreign Body (El Destetado)

Héctor Silva Núñez | Venezuela/France

World Premiere

Fuck You Anette Sidor | Sweden

North American Premiere

Guaxuma

Nara Normande | France/Brazil

North American Premiere

Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year (Ektoras Malo: I Teleftea Mera Tis Chronias)

Jacqueline Lentzou | Greece

North American Premiere

The Imminent Immanent (Baga’t Diri Tuhay Ta’t Pamahungpahung)

Carlo Francisco Manatad | Philippines/Singapore/Italy

World Premiere

Interior (Interiør)

Reed Van Dyk | Norway/USA

World Premiere

Judgement

Raymund Ribay Gutierrez | Philippines

North American Premiere

L’été et tout le reste

Sven Bresser | Netherlands

North American Premiere

Lou

Clara Balzary | USA

World Premiere

Old Thing (Ha’Alte-Zachen)

Roni Bahat | Israel

International Premiere

The Orphan (O Órfão)

Carolina Markowicz | Brazil

North American Premiere

Reneepoptosis

Renee Zhan | Japan/USA

North American Premiere

Shadow Cut

Lucy Suess | New Zealand

North American Premiere

Shinaab: Part II

Lyle Corbine Jr. | USA

World Premiere

This Magniﬁcent Cake! (Ce Magniﬁque Gâteau!)

Emma de Swaef, Marc James Roels | Belgium/France/Netherlands

Canadian Premiere

To Plant a Flag

Bobbie Peers | Norway/Iceland

World Premiere

Umbra (Tariki)

Saeed Jafarian | Iran

North American Premiere

Viktoría

Brúsi Ólason | Iceland

International Premiere

Winners Bitch

Sam Gurry | USA

World Premiere