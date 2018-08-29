is launching its video platform internationally.

The social media platform is looking to commission a raft of content from producers around the world as it looks for global shows that can repeat the success of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and beauty mogul Huda Kattan’s behind-the-scenes show Huda Boss.

Fidji Simo, Head of Video at Facebook, said, “Today we’re making Facebook Watch available everywhere — giving people around the world a new way to discover great videos and interact with friends, creators and other fans.

“We launched Watch in the US a year ago to give people a place on Facebook to find shows and video creators they love and to start conversations with friends, other fans, and even creators themselves. Over the past year, we’ve made the experience more social — like making it easier to see which videos your friends have liked or shared, creating shows that have audience participation at their core.”

Additionally, the company is rolling out its Ad Breaks service, which is designed to allow companies to monetize their content, in a number of markets. On Thursday it will roll out the service in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand and launch it in another 21 countries including France, Germany, Spain and across Latin America and Asia on September 21.

“Taking Watch global also means new opportunities for creators and publishers around the world. We’re expanding our Ad Breaks program so more partners can make money from their videos,” she added.