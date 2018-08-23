has removed a data-security app from Apple’s app store after the Cupertino tech giant determined it violated data-collection policies.

The app, called Onavo Protect, allows users to create a virtual private network that sends internet traffic through a private server. It’s touted as a way to keep users and their data safe. But it also allows Facebook to collect and analyze Onavo users’ activity, and see how they use their phones outside of the social media company’s app.

That runs afoul of Apple’s updated privacy policy, which is designed to limit the data app developers collect.

Apple informed Facebook of the violation earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reports. After meetings last week, Facebook voluntarily removed the Onavo app on Wednesday.

“We work hard to protect user privacy and data security throughout the Apple ecosystem,” an Apple spokesperson said in an email to Deadline. “With the latest update to our guidelines, we made it explicitly clear that apps should not collect information about which other apps are installed on a user’s device for the purposes of analytics or advertising/marketing and must make it clear what user data will be collected and how it will be used.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

The issue underscores the tech giants’ different approaches to user privacy that’s rooted in business practices.

Apple, which makes its money through device sales and services, describes privacy as a “fundamental human right” and says it designs products “from the ground up to protect that information.”

Facebook, which built a business selling ads that target users based on the information they provide, says this approach makes its services available to everyone — “not just rich people.”

This spring, those differences came into sharp relief in a verbal sparring match sparked by the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Apple CEO Tim Cook said he’d never find himself in Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s situation — promoting the Facebook co-founder to label that remark “extremely glib.”