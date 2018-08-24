has hired a veteran chief marketing officer with experience working for such major consumer brands as Pepsi and Visa to help boost the social network’s image.

Antonio Lucio will join leave his job as chief marketing and communications officer at HP to join Facebook on Sept. 4. He succeeds Gary Briggs, who announced his departure in January.

“He has been outspoken on the need to build authentic global brands with integrity and from places of principle, and also on the importance of building diverse teams at every level in the organization,” said Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox in announcing Lucio’s hire. “From all our interactions with him, he is a force of nature, and we are lucky to have him.”



Lucio will be charged with overseeing Facebook’s marketing strategy at a time when the company is struggling with abuse of its platform and questions about privacy and security — all of which have taken a toll on the social network’s image.

“Facebook’s story is at an inflection point,” Cox wrote in a Facebook post. “We have never faced bigger challenges, and we have never had more opportunities to have a positive impact on the world — in our families, our friendships, our communities, and our democracy — by improving our products at their core, and then by telling the story outside that we all know to be true inside. “

Lucio has been at HP Inc. since 2014, where he helped reframe the venerable PC and printer brand for the future. In an interview with AdAge, Lucio said he viewed his marketing challenge as bringing the “magic of printing” back to life and forging an emotional connection with consumers.

“Two and a half years ago, you would have described HP as a brand with great brains, no heart,” Lucio told AdAge. “A lot of the work we’ve been doing is about bringing more emotions to those rational benefits of the brand.”

Before that, he served as Visa’s first global CMO, overseeing high-profile sponsorships of the Olympics, FIFA World Cup and the NFL. He previously served as chief innovation officer at PepsiCo.