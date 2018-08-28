Evolution Media, an MGM Company, has hired Emmy-nominated producer Tina Gazzerro-Clapp as Executive Vice President, Programming. Gazzerro-Clapp recently served as showrunner for Evolution’s Bug Juice reboot after having worked on the original series as well. Prior to her return to Evolution, she was the President of Nonfiction Programming at Go Go Luckey Entertainment where she oversaw all nonfiction and digital development as well as current productions.

In addition to providing oversight of Evolution’s current productions, Gazzerro-Clapp is also charged with shepherding Evolution’s foray into documentary projects, including short-form, series and features

Gazzerro-Clapp is a 20-year veteran of the industry known for her work in non-scripted programming, and whose career has encompassed editing, directing and producing. Her past credits include Project Greenlight, Joe Millionaire, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, and Raising McCain.

In a joint statement Douglas Ross, President of Evolution Media and Alex Baskin, President of Programming & Development said, “We are really excited to welcome Tina to the Evolution team. “She is the rare executive who truly knows all aspects of production, and her depth of knowledge, creative dynamism and pioneering spirit only makes us stronger.”