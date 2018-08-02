Kevin Wildes, former VP of Original Content at ESPN, has joined ABC News’ Good Morning America as executive producer of “GMA Day.”
GMA Senior Executive Producer Michael Corn announced the hire Thursday in a note to staff.
During his tenure at ESPN, Wildes produced shows including NBA Countdown, The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols, Kobe Bryant’s Detail show for ESPN+ and SportsNation.
Wildes appointment comes on the heels of the announcement that Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host “GMA Day”, the third hour of Good Morning America. It premieres at 1 PM Monday, September 10, on ABC.
You can read Corn’s memo in full below.
Team,
I am excited to share that Kevin Wildes will be joining the team as Executive Producer of “GMA Day.”
Kevin comes from ESPN where he most recently served as Vice President of Original Content. He has produced many shows we’re all familiar with including NBA Countdown, The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols, Kobe Bryant’s Detail show for ESPN+ and SportsNation.
Kevin is a skilled producer and brings an enormous amount of live television experience to his new role. He created shows that both informed and entertained a wide fan base which is at the heart of what we do at GMA. At the helm of our third hour Kevin will work closely with Michael, Sara and our incredible team behind the camera to bring our viewers the best possible show each day.
This is a really exciting time for GMA. September 10th is right around the corner and I can’t wait to see what Kevin and this amazing team have in store. As always, I’m proud to work with the best team in the business and I’m thrilled to join you in welcoming Kevin to GMA.
Corn