Kevin Wildes, former VP of Original Content at ESPN, has joined ABC News’ Good Morning America as executive producer of “GMA Day.”

GMA Senior Executive Producer Michael Corn announced the hire Thursday in a note to staff.

During his tenure at ESPN, Wildes produced shows including NBA Countdown, The Jump hosted by Rachel Nichols, Kobe Bryant’s Detail show for ESPN+ and SportsNation.

Wildes appointment comes on the heels of the announcement that Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host “GMA Day”, the third hour of Good Morning America. It premieres at 1 PM Monday, September 10, on ABC.

