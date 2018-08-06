“I didn’t do anything wrong,” says the prison tailor played by Patricia Arquette in this trailer for Showtime’s upcoming Escape At Dannemora. “I mean not really wrong.”

Anyone who lived in Upstate New York when the real-life 2015 Dannemora prison break happened might beg to differ, but they’ll get a chance to hear the other side when the eight-hour limited series debuts on Showtime Sunday, November 18, 10 PM ET/PT. The premiere date was announced during today’s TCA Showtime panel by David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks Inc.

Showtime also released a trailer for the series.

The real-life high-alert escape made headlines during summer 2015, mesmerizing New Yorkers with the strange odyssey of two convicted murderers and the 51-year-old woman who helped them escape.

Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller, Escape At Dannemora is Showtime’s eight-hour limited series chronicling the bizarre tale. In addition to Arquette, the series stars Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano as the escapees.

Arquette plays Tilly Mitchell, a working class wife and mother who supervises the prison tailor shop and becomes sexually involved with convicts David Sweat (Dano), a convicted cop-killer who may have genuine feelings for Tilly, and Richard Matt (del Toro), a convicted murderer and the escape mastermind.

Mitchell, among other things, embarks on sexual relations with both men and smuggles hacksaw blades in hamburger meat to assist in their break-out.

Also in the cast are Bonnie Hunt, Eric Lange and David Morse.

Produced by Showtime, Escape At Dannemora is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, who met while working as writers on Showtime’s Ray Donovan. In addition to Stiller, Johnson and Tolkin, the exec producers team includes Bryan Zuriff, Michael De Luca via Michael De Luca Productions, and Nicky Weinstock for Red Hour Productions.

Check out the trailer above.