Narcos alum Eric Lange is staying busy with key recurring roles in Amazon’s Emmy-winning drama series The Man in the High Castle and Netflix’s upcoming limited series Unbelievable.

Developed by Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files) based on Philip K. Dick’s award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, The Man in the High Castle explores what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II.

Lange will play General Whitcroft, John Smith’s (Rufus Sewell) second in command and an old army friend of his on the upcoming third season.

Eight-episode Unbelievable hails from Erin Brockovich writer Susannah Grant, CBS TV Studios, studio-based producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly (Masters of Sex, Elementary) and Katie Couric.

Co-written by Grant, who will serve as showrunner, Michael Chabon (John Carter) & Ayelet Waldman (Applebaum), Unbelievable is based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning December 2015 article, “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the “This American Life” radio episode about the same case, “Anatomy of Doubt.” It tells the true story of Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two female detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth.

Details of Lange’s character, as with all castings on Unbelievable, are not being revealed.

Lange will next be seen in a supporting role opposite Patricia Arquette in Showtime’s limited series Escape At Dannemora. He previously starred in the second and third seasons of Netflix’s Narcos as CIA station chief Bill Stechner. He also had a key role as local radio shock jock Ron Engelman in Paramount Network’s event series Waco. His feature credits include Wind River and Nightcrawler. Lange is repped by Domain Talent and Trademark Talent.