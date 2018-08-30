Six alum Eric Ladin, Camping‘s Arturo Del Puerto and former Devious Maids star Rebecca Wisocky are set for recurring roles in Apple’s upcoming space drama series from Battlestar Galactica‘s and Outlander‘s Ronald D. Moore.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Moore’s Tall Ship Productions, the untitled Apple series, created and written by Moore along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones star.

Ladin will play Gene Kranz, one of the heads of mission control. Del Puerto will portray Octavio Rosales, an immigrant looking for a better life for his family. Wisocky will play Marge Slayton, the wife of the head of the astronaut program.

Moore, Wolpert and Nedivi executive produce with Tall Ship’s Maril Davis.

Ladin was most recently seen in the series regular role of Trevor Wozniak on History Channel’s Six and currently recurs on USA’s Shooter. He was also a series regular on The Killing and HBO’s The Brink.

Del Puerto will next be seen as a series regular opposite Jennifer Garner on HBO’s Camping and recurs in the upcoming season of TNT’s The Last Ship.

Wisocky will next be heard voicing the character Ebay Elaine in Disney’s upcoming feature

Ralph Breaks The Internet and was recently a series regular on Devious Maids.