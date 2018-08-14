EXCLUSIVE: Actor-writer Eric Bogosian is finalizing a deal to join Adam Sandler in the Safdie brothers’ Good Time follow-up Uncut Gems for A24. The Law & Order alum will have a key role opposite Sandler, I understand.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the movie, which has a script by the Safdies — Josh and Ben — and Ronald Bronstein. Producers are Scott Rudin and Eli Bush through Scott Rudin Produtions and Elara Pictures’ Sebastian Bear-McClard and Oscar Boyson. Rudin and Bush team frequently with A24 — most recently on Lady Bird — and the Safdies recently worked with the distributor on Robert Pattinson-starrer Good Time.

Martin Scorsese & Emma Tillinger Koskoff are executive producers.

Bogosian has most recently been seen in HBO’s Succession and Showtime’s Billions. The novelist, playwright and all-rounder is well known for his plays Talk Radio and subUrbia, which both became movies, as well as numerous one-man shows. He was among supporting cast in 2017 JD Salinger bio-pic Rebel In The Rye and voiced the role of the narrator in Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip. He is repped by UTA and Brookside Artist Management.