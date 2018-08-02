Donald Faison (Ray Donovan) and Eric Nelsen (A Walk Among the Tombstones) have been cast in key series regular roles opposite Denis Leary and Callie Thorne in Erase, USA Network’s crime thriller-with-a-twist drama pilot.

Created by Leary and Alex Cary, Erase is the story of Donal O’Neal (Leary), a dirty ex-cop who decides to do the right thing and bring down his complicit superior officers. In this gritty crime thriller, laced with elements of black comedy, Donal races against time to repair the damage he’s done to his estranged family while trying to avoid being killed by his enemies.

Faison will play Raffi Dumauge, Donal’s (Leary) ex-partner and closest friend. Now retired from the NYPD, he has reinvented himself as a family man.

Nelsen will portray Sean O’Neal, Donal’s (Leary) son who works as a DJ a couple nights a week, surrounded by booze and blow in a Long Island club, raking in enough cash to put a strut in his step. At this rate, he risks heading down the same path as his father.

Leary and Cary executive produce, along with Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti for Universal Cable Prods.

Faison recurs on Ray Donovan and was recently seen on Unsolved at USA Network. He’s repped by UTA and Fuller Law.

Nelsen is best known for his role opposite Liam Neeson in A Walk Among the Tombstones and for his lead role in Coming Through The Rye. He currently recurs on Showtime’s The Affair. His other TV credits include NCIS, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Girls & Blue Bloods. Nelsen is repped by Bryan Leder of Authentic Talent and Literary Management and attorney Hayes Robbins of SGSBC.