Spy drama Berlin Station is finally heading to the UK after Channel 4 acquired the Paramount Pictures-distributed series for its digital station More4.

The Epix series, which is currently in production for its third season in Hungary, Budapest, will air in the UK later this year. The deal was struck by Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution for the Paramount Television and Anonymous Content-produced show.

It comes as the series has been sold into more than 150 territories including across Europe, Australia, Canada, the Middle East and Africa.

The show is a contemporary spy drama that follows the activities of CIA operatives on a global stage amid investigations of moles, terrorists, corrupt politicians and more. It stars Richard Armitage (Hannibal), Richard Jenkins (Olive Kitteridge), Michelle Forbes (The Killing), Leland Orser (Ray Donovan), Ashley Judd (Divergent) and Britsh actor Rhys Ifans (Snowden). The third season sees Ray Donovan’s Ismael Cruz Córdova join the cast.

Meanwhile, season three also sees the show adding new showrunner Jason Horwitch (Rubicon, House of Cards). The series is slated to return to Epix later this year.

Created and exec produced by Olen Steinhauer, it is also exec produced by Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content.