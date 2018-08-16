Epix is giving some rising comics a new stage. The premium cabler has greenlighted Unprotected Sets, a weekly late-night docuseries that follows stand-ups and counts Wanda Sykes among its executive producers. Produced by MGM Television, the 12-episode first season launches at 11 PM Friday, October 5.

“We’re excited that we get another opportunity to give up-and-coming comics a chance to shine,” said Sykes, who’ll be an EP alongside showrunner Page Hurwitz of Push It Productions and Barry Poznick, President of MGM’s Unscripted Television and MGM Television.

Shutterstock

The logline: Shooting in Portland, San Diego, D.C., Minneapolis and Atlanta, each episode presents a compelling portrait of a comedian on the verge of breaking out to become the next big name in comedy. The diverse lineup of breakout talent offers insights into the motivations behind baring one’s soul for a living. Their dynamic, personal, and hilarious performances – where nothing is off limits – will show us exactly how, in their own inimitable way, each comedian turns life into art.

“Unprotected Sets is another strong addition to our unscripted lineup, presenting stand-up through a personal, unfiltered lens,” Epix president Michael Wright said. “We can’t wait to work with Wanda, Page and their very talented teams to tell the stories of some of the best comedians working today.”