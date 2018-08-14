EXCLUSIVE: Shaked Berenson, co-founder with Patrick Ewald of indie producer-financier-distributor Epic Pictures, is exiting the company. Berenson had produced and executive produced more than 30 films in the tie-up since it was founded in 2007.

Epic confirmed Berenson’s departure, which comes as the company recently launched Dread Central Presents, its new horror label, following the acquisition of horror news and lifestyle site Dread Central Media. Its first production there is Middle East horror pic The Golem, from Doron and Yoav Paz; Epic showed footage to buyers at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The company in the fall celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a party at the American Film Market.

“Just over a decade ago, I co-founded Epic Pictures with the goal of creating a home for filmmakers to bring their vision to reality from inception to distribution under one roof,” Berenson told Deadline. “During that time, I had the pleasure of working alongside fantastic people and talented filmmakers. But now the time has come for me to embark on new challenges.

He added: “I wish the wonderful staff at Epic and Patrick Ewald the best of luck. I am sure they will continue making and releasing great films in the future.”

Epic’s more recent productions include the psychological horror pic The Lodgers which bowed at Toronto, the sci-fi thriller Radius, and Robert Krzykowski’s The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot starring Sam Elliott.

On the distribution front, Epic bowed the Ashley Judd-starrer Trafficked, and it is selling worldwide rights to the Irish supernatural comedy Extra Ordinary starring Will Forte and Claudia O’Doherty.

Berenson has been an active board Member at the Independent Film & Television Alliance. No word yet on his next venture.