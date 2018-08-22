The Entertainment Industry Foundation is reaching out to leaders in the creative community to pledge their collaborative efforts in response to the increasing number of natural disasters around the world.

The EIF offers a new resource dubbed Music for Relief, whose expert advisory panel gives the industry firsthand information about to how to respond to each crisis. CAA, ICM Partners, Paradigm, UTA, WME, CBS, Fox, NBCUniversal, MPTF, Maverick, Film Independent and Sherry Lansing Foundation are first among industry to pledge collaboration on relief efforts and support survivors.

“In response to natural disasters, the entertainment community quickly and generously provides assistance to those in need,” foundation President and CEO Nicole Sexton said “EIF’s Music for Relief is taking a leadership role in the preparation for disasters that will allow us to access our collective power and magnify our impact for those affected.”

Music for Relief’s advisory council includes leaders from the National Center for Disaster Preparedness, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Music for Relief maintains partnerships with prominent humanitarian organizations and on-the-ground, grassroots teams to provide aid when and where it is needed. Within 48 hours of a natural disaster of a size and scale that overwhelms community resources, Music for Relief will engage those who pledged their collaboration to deliver critical information from its advisory council and strategize on the creative community’s response. With natural disasters occurring more frequently and becoming more costly than ever before, Music for Relief will serve as the industry’s trusted resource for disaster preparedness and response.