William Lowery has been hired by Endeavor Content as a senior associate focused on film financing, development and sales.

Formerly head of APA’s content finance and strategic advisory department, he will be based in Nashville and tasked with providing consulting services to financiers and production facilities, with an emphasis on the Southeast region. At APA, Lowery repped financiers and production facilities and among other things consulted for Pinewood Atlanta Studios.

In his new role, Lowery will also help oversee the relationship with Third Coast Content, in which Endeavor Content invested earlier this year to provide sales and advisory services. That Ben Howard-run company is dedicated to producing content for faith and family audiences in feature films, TV and publishing.

Before APA, Lowery he was a talent manager and producer at Defy Media, formerly Generate.