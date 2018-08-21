Skylan Brooks (The Get Down) and Meta Golding (Behind the Movement) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming fifth season of Fox’s hit musical family drama Empire.

Brooks will play Quincy, a young man wrongly incarcerated who develops a relationship with Andre (Trai Byers). Golding will portray Teri, the mother of wrongfully incarcerated Quincy (Brooks). She is a heartfelt beauty who works with Andre (Byers) while they fight to free her son.

Empire, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner.

Brooks, one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s The Get Down, plays Chubs in The Darkest Minds opposite Amandla Stenberg and Mandy Moore. His other credits include Southpaw and The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete. He’ll next star opposite Rita Wilson and Miles Brown in the coming-of-age comedy Emmett. Brooks is repped by UTA.

Golding portrayed Rosa Parks in the TV One feature Behind the Movement and recurred as Noa on season 2 of USA’s Colony. She also reprised her role of Enobaria in the final installment of the Hunger Games saga, Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. She is repped by Charlton Blackburne Management, Paradigm Talent Agency and attorney Gregg Gellman at Morris, Yorn, Barnes and Levine.

Empire returns Wednesday, September 26 at 8 PM on Fox.