The Television Academy has drawn up the juried award winners for the 70th Emmy Awards in the categories of Animation and Motion Design. Among the winners are Fox’s uber-veteran The Simpsons, Comedy Central’s New York-centric Broad City and Nickelodeon’s ever-offbeat Adventure Time.
The trophies for the following categories will be presented at the 2018 Creative Arts Awards ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, September 8-9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Adventure Time • Ketchup
Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Lindsay Small-Butera, Character Animation
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon
Stu Livingston, Storyboard Artist
The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm
HBO • HBO Documentary Films
Jeff Scher, Production Designer
The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular
Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation
Justin Martin, Background Designer
The Simpsons • Springfield Splendor
Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Caroline Cruikshank, Character Animation
Steven Universe • Jungle Moon
Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Patrick Bryson, Background Painter
Outstanding Motion Design
Broad City • Mushrooms
Comedy Central • Jax Media
Mike Perry, Animation Director
Isam Prado, Supervising Animator
Eric Perez, Animator
Maya Edelman, Animator
Barbara Benas, Animator
Wasted! The Story of Food Waste!
Starz • Zero Point Zero Films
Mike Houston, Design and Graphics Director
Daniel de Graaf, Art Director
Naoko Saito, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist
Ryan Frost, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist
Chris King, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
No award given.