The Television Academy has drawn up the juried award winners for the 70th Emmy Awards in the categories of Animation and Motion Design. Among the winners are Fox’s uber-veteran The Simpsons, Comedy Central’s New York-centric Broad City and Nickelodeon’s ever-offbeat Adventure Time.

The trophies for the following categories will be presented at the 2018 Creative Arts Awards ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, September 8-9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Adventure Time • Ketchup

Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Lindsay Small-Butera, Character Animation

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon

Stu Livingston, Storyboard Artist

The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm

HBO • HBO Documentary Films

Jeff Scher, Production Designer

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular

Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation

Justin Martin, Background Designer

The Simpsons • Springfield Splendor

Fox • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Caroline Cruikshank, Character Animation

Steven Universe • Jungle Moon

Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios

Patrick Bryson, Background Painter

Outstanding Motion Design

Broad City • Mushrooms

Comedy Central • Jax Media

Mike Perry, Animation Director

Isam Prado, Supervising Animator

Eric Perez, Animator

Maya Edelman, Animator

Barbara Benas, Animator

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste!

Starz • Zero Point Zero Films

Mike Houston, Design and Graphics Director

Daniel de Graaf, Art Director

Naoko Saito, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist

Ryan Frost, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist

Chris King, Motion Graphics and Visual Effects Artist

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

No award given.