It’s official. Showtime and producer Warner Bros. TV have confirmed Emmy Rossum will exit Shameless after the upcoming ninth season.

“Emmy Rossum will forever be part of the Shameless family, said Shameless executive producer and showrunner John Wells. “She has been integral to the show’s success, from her wonderful portrayal of Fiona to her leadership role on set, as well as directing multiple episodes of the series. We are hard at work now creating a season nine finale for Shameless which we hope will provide a Gallagher-worthy sendoff for Fiona that honors the great work Emmy has done. It is always bittersweet when an ensemble member decides to move out of the proverbial house, but our door will always remain open for Fiona to return home for a visit, or to move back in. I look forward to continuing the stories of this wildly unpredictable family and all of us on Shameless will miss Emmy and her wonderful Fiona.”

Showtime Networks President of Programming Gary Levine: “We were saddened when Emmy Rossum let us know that the upcoming ninth season of Shameless would be her last. But we are filled with an overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude for Emmy’s inspired work on our series, of course in front of the camera but also behind it. Fiona Gallagher will always be one of Showtime’s iconic characters, and we applaud Emmy for bringing this character to life in such a natural, touching and fearless performance. On behalf of everyone at Showtime and her millions of fans, we thank you Emmy!”

“For eight years and more than 100 episodes, Emmy Rossum has delivered a deeply honest, authentic and unflinching portrayal of Fiona Gallagher, one of television’s great characters, producer Warner Bros. TV said in a statement. “We wish her all the best as she explores the next chapter in her career. But before that, we are excited for fans of Shameless to see Emmy and the entire ensemble cast continue the adventures of the Gallagher family in the show’s upcoming ninth season.”

The confirmations followed an emotional letter penned by Rossum on Facebook Thursday in which she concluded by saying “I know you will continue on without me, for now,” she concluded. “There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.” You can read her entire post below.

There were some tense moments ahead of Showtime’s eighth season pickup which came after Rossum closed a new deal with series producer Warner Bros TV after a standoff over salary. The studio reportedly offered both Rossum and William H. Macy the same salary under so-called favored nations terms that assure financial parity. She had been holding out for a salary higher than Macy’s, briefly putting the future of Shameless in limbo. With her current deal that extends through Season 9, Rossum has made the decision to move on.

Shameless Season 9 premieres September 9 on Showtime. Season nine recently received an increased order for 14 episodes as Showtime will split its run in two, with the second returning in January.