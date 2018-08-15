Sheffield Doc/Fest CEO and Festival Director Elizabeth McIntyre is to step down after three years in charge.

McIntyre has run the British festival, which is one of the largest non-fiction festivals in the world, since 2016. She has welcomed names such as Tilda Swinton, Sir David Attenborough, Maxine Peake, Michael Moore, Shane Meadows, Lauren Greenfield, Jamal Edwards and DA Pennebaker to the northern city during her tenure.

This year, the former Discovery commissioner welcomed Sean McAllister’s A Northern Soul as the opening night film along with titles such as Mark Cousins’ The Eyes of Orson Welles, Marco Prosperio’s The Man Who Stole Banksy, Scott Christopherson-directed The Insufferable Groo and Sandi Tan’s Shirkers at the festival, alongside pitch projects from stars including Tilda Swinton and Alan Cumming as well as producers such as Searching For Sugar Man’s John Battsek and Shooting Bigfoot’s Morgan Matthews.

Alex Graham, Sheffield Doc/Fest Chair said, “I am immensely proud of what Liz has achieved these last three years. Her professionalism and vision have created a fertile environment for her talented senior team to deliver increasingly pioneering and compelling festival programmes, widely celebrated by both industry and public audiences. She is leaving Doc/Fest in great shape. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank her for her passion and brilliance, and I wish her very well for the future.”

McIntyre added, “It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play my part in the Doc/Fest story, a festival I dearly love, culminating in the delivery of the 25th edition. I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to the team, Board, Advisory and all supporters for both wonderful collaborations and friendships.”