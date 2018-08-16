Andrew Slater’s music documentary Echo in the Canyon has been set as the opening night film of Film Independent’s 2018 LA Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 20 and continues through Sept. 28.

This will mark the world premiere of the documentary which puts the spotlight on iconic music groups The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas & the Papas and how they birthed the beginnings of Laurel Canyon historic music scene. The docu shows how the echo of these artists’ creations reverberated between each other and ultimately across the world with a timelessness that continues today. The film also features appearances by Tom Petty, Brian Wilson, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Michelle Phillips, Jackson Browne, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Roger McGuinn, John Sebastian, Lou Adler, Jakob Dylan, Norah Jones, Beck, Regina Spektor, Cat Power, and others. The film will premiere at Ford Theatres on Sept. 20 and be followed by a live performance.

Film Independent also announced the Premieres section, the Future Filmmakers Showcase, the Music Video program and the Indie Pilot program. Read the premieres and the indie pilots below.

Premieres

American Dreamer, dir. Derrick Borte, USA, World Premiere

Ashes in the Snow, dir. Marius A. Markevicius, Lithuania/USA, World Premiere

Brian Banks, dir. Tom Shadyac, USA, World Premiere

The Chaperone, dir. Michael Engler, USA, World Premiere

The Clovehitch Killer, dir. Duncan Skiles, USA, World Premiere

Good Girls Get High, dir. Laura Terruso, USA, World Premiere

Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl, dir. Amy Goldstein, USA, World Premiere

Ride, dir. Jeremy Ungar, USA, World Premiere

Tea With the Dames, dir. Roger Michell, UK, US Premiere

We Have Always Lived in the Castle, dir. Stacie Passon, USA, US Premiere

Indie Pilots

2 Kawaii 4 Comfort, co-dirs., Luke Palmer, John Bickerstaff, USA

40 And Single, dir, Leila Djansi, USA/Ghana

Mulligan, dir, Steve Parys, USA